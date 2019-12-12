DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will share about $125 million from a Boeing settlement with its workers. The company has been among the hardest hit by the grounding of Boeing’s Max 737 airplanes in March after a pair of deadly crashes. Southwest said Thursday that the money given to employees will be funded as part of its annual 2019 profit sharing distribution next year. Southwest workers will also find out next year more details on the percentage of money they will receive. Southwest is in ongoing talks with Boeing Co. about compensation for damages related to the Max groundings.