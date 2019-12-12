TYLER — On Wednesday the Tyler City Council approved nearly $1.45 million to pay for finished work and funding for new contracts to maintain the city’s wastewater system. Project work is in the works that would strengthen the sewer lines that cross or run near creeks to help prevent unauthorized discharges of sewage into the environment.

The council approved $256,897 in spending for preventative maintenance work. The council also voted to pay $173,642 for completed repair work. Additionally, Council approved spending $844,073 for cleaning and close circuit television recording of wastewater lines and $171,200 for work needed to clean about 21,200 feet of sewer lines that cannot be inspected due to high levels of debris inside the lines.