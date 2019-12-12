Today is Thursday December 12, 2019
Houston Police Chief: Slain Sergeant’s Vest Didn’t Fail

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2019 at 11:56 am
HOUSTON (AP) – The bullet-resistant vest worn by a Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot was not penetrated by bullets as initially thought, according to a Houston Police Department statement. The initial belief that Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s soft body armor failed had prompted Police Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday to warn officers to equip themselves with heavy vests over the soft armor. But in a statement issued Wednesday night, Acevedo said further investigation showed the department’s initial concern “are unfounded.”

