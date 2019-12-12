TYLER — On Thursday the University of Texas at Tyler announced that Dr. Prabha Sundaravadivel, assistant professor of electrical engineering, has received a National Science Foundation grant. It will be utilized to promote the advantages of smart healthcare. Smart healthcare is technology that leads to better diagnostic tools, better treatment for patients, and devices that improve quality of life. The three-year grant is for $500,000 and will also help encourage students develop an interest, or further an interest, in healthcare professions.