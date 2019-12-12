AUSTIN (AP) – Republican George P. Bush is condemning what he calls “racist” accusations aimed at his family’s Hispanic heritage. It’s the third time this month that Texas’ elected land commissioner has rebuked comments by other conservatives in the state. Bush is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush family still in public office. He questions whether false accusations of him wanting a statue of a Mexican general on the grounds of the Alamo are driven by the fact that his mother was born in Mexico. Bush says his party can’t let racist statements slide.