AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has annulled the master electrician license of a Quitman resident after he allowed someone else to carry out electrical work using his license number and was not their to supervise the work as state law requires he do. The TDLR said on Thursday the revocation went into effect on Nov. 12. Timothy D. Rike signed an agreed order revoking his license and also declared to pay an administrative penalty of $4,500.

In November 2016, Rike permitted Centrair Electric to use his master electrician license to pull permits and conduct electrical work at a location in San Antonio. Rike told TDLR investigators that he never went to the jobsite and did not know who had worked at the site, even though he was responsible for the work they performed.