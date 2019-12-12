HOUSTON (AP) – A man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a Houston-area police sergeant who was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities announced. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Tavores Henderson was taken into custody without incident at a home in Houston. Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was assisting in a traffic stop at an apartment complex Tuesday night when police discovered the driver, later identified as Henderson, had an outstanding warrant for assault. Henderson broke free from police as he was being handcuffed. Authorities allege Henderson fled in his vehicle and struck Sullivan, who later died at a hospital. Henderson is facing a felony murder charge in Sullivan’s death, but authorities have said it could be upgraded to capital murder.