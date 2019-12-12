FORT WORTH (AP) – A judge considers whether a Texas hospital can remove a 10-month-old girl from life support despite her family’s opposition. The mother of Tinslee Lewis testified Thursday that the infant is “sassy” and enjoys cartoons. The family is seeking an injunction to block Cook Children’s Medical Center from ending Tinslee’s life-sustaining treatment. Doctors had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule.” The rule can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors’ decision to remove their relative from life support. The mother, Trinity Lewis, says that decision should be hers to make.