(HOUSTON) — The two-day manhunt for a 21-year-old fatal hit-and-run driver, who allegedly killed a Texas sergeant during a traffic stop, ended on Thursday afternoon without incident.

Moments after Tavores Dewayne Henderson allegedly mowed down Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kalia Sullivan on Tuesday evening, his mother and her boyfriend took him into hiding, prosecutors said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

Henderson bolted from a traffic stop on Tuesday evening when Sullivan and another officer attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor assault allegedly against a family member. As officers went to make the arrest, Henderson allegedly resisted, got free, went back into the vehicle and drove off, knocking Sullivan to the ground, police said.

Sullivan, a 16-year veteran, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 43.

A manhunt ensued for Henderson, who was allegedly asleep inside a hotel nearby the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court crime scene, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Harris County police officers went to Henderson’s mom’s home seeking her son’s whereabouts and “she lied,” prosecutors said.

The mom, who authorities have not identified, was seen on surveillance video — 30 minutes prior to telling the alleged lie — dropping off Henderson at the hotel, prosecutors said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted a tweet during the search efforts, warning anyone aiding a fugitive that they will be prosecuted.

“I made it crystal clear that if you are hindering apprehension of a fugitive you will be charged … we are not playing around with that,” said Gonzalez at the press conference.

Henderson’s mom and her boyfriend were arrested and are charged with hindering prosecution, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said at the press conference. The boyfriend’s identity was not released by authorities.

As the search for Henderson continued on Wednesday, a $20,000 reward was offered for his arrest and a “Blue Alert” was issued when Henderson was allegedly spotted in Missouri City, Texas, heading to Louisiana with a man identified as “Anthony.”

The Harris County Police Department announced on social media Thursday that Henderson was “taken into custody without incident” from a home on the 4200 block of Heritage Trail Drive in Houston, Texas.

“His demeanor was cooperative. We had no problems with him as we got him in to custody,” police said.

Ogg said that Henderson is being charged with capital murder.

Henderson allegedly made a full confession to police on Thursday and could not explain why he did not stop the car when Sullivan was “hanging partially out,” police said.

The Nassau Bay Police Department mourned their fallen officer at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening, local affiliate ABC13 reported. Sullivan was a resident of Friendswood, Texas, and the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman’s Motorcycle Club of Texas.

