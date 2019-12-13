SMITH COUNTY — The mother of Madison Williams, the 3-year-old Chapel Hill child who drowned in August, has been indicted. According to our news partner KETK, Tiffany Snyder, 29, was indicted December 5 on two charges, injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance. On August 18, authorities with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to CR 210 between CR 850 and HWY 64 regarding a missing child. After several hours of searching, law enforcement located the body of Madison in a nearby pond on the property. Snyder was arrested that same day. She is being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $202,500.