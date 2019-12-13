ATHENS — Funeral services for Kenneth Geeslin, 71, of Athens, are scheduled for December 21. The Henderson County 4 Pct Commissioner died last week. Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney told KTBB that with heavy hearts the county is looking at the next steps for the county. “At this point and time we have our elections administrator and county attorney looking into the direction that we need to take by statute, but as of right now we are waiting on that information to come back and waiting on the appropriate amount of time for this enormous loss.”

Geeslin was elected to his post in 2010 and had won 2 re-election campaigns prior to his death. Mr. Geeslins obituary is available by clicking the link. https://www.hannigansmith.com/memorials/kenneth-geeslin/4051093/index.php?fbclid=IwAR2L5q_j1t4LYwMjjNrdSNNlbvbNjsVCc-nnI_D3ZUN40tDp_bWeKOvdTTA