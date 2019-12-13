TYLER — Tyler City Councilman Criss Sudduth, died Thursday evening after a long illness. According to our news partner KETK, the Representative for District 6, was remembered by his colleagues as a devoted public servant and community leader. “It was my honor and privilege to serve with Criss,” said Mayor Martin Heines.“His strength of character, unwavering optimism and faith inspired our City Council and the entire East Texas community.”

Sudduth was elected in 2019 for City Council District 6 through special election, serving the remainder of the term vacated by former City Councilman John Nix. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Councilman Sudduth, who was a devoted public servant, father, husband and leader within the Tyler community,” said City Manager Ed Broussard. “The City of Tyler mourns alongside his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” Sudduth’s seat will remain vacant until the regular election for District 6 in May, 2020. The filing period begins Jan. 15 until Feb. 14, 2020.