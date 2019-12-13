WASHINGTON D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) spoke at press conference after the vote in the House Judiciary Committee on “Articles of Impeachment.” He has told KTBB on numerous occasions he has been dissatisfied with this entire process and was clearly frustrated today. “This is an outrage, it sets the bar for any President of any party for the future to go through 3 years of hell like this President has, it’s really unfortunate, this is a sad day for the country.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaZNnQ8qsJc&feature=youtu.be