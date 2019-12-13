Today is Friday December 13, 2019
Gohmert Reacts to Articles of Impeachment: This is an Out-Rage

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2019 at 12:47 pm
WASHINGTON D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) spoke at press conference after the vote in the House Judiciary Committee on “Articles of Impeachment.” He has told KTBB on numerous occasions he has been dissatisfied with this entire process and was clearly frustrated today. “This is an outrage, it sets the bar for any President of any party for the future to go through 3 years of hell like this President has, it’s really unfortunate, this is a sad day for the country.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaZNnQ8qsJc&feature=youtu.be

WASHINGTON D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) spoke at press conference after the vote in the House Judiciary Committee on “Articles of Impeachment.” He has told KTBB on numerous occasions he has been dissatisfied with this entire process and was clearly frustrated today. “This is an outrage, it sets the bar for any President of any party for the future to go through 3 years of hell like this President has, it’s really unfortunate, this is a sad day for the country.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaZNnQ8qsJc&feature=youtu.be

