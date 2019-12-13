TYLER — The year end rally of St Paul’s Children’s Foundation is seeking to raise $350,000 from the community. On Friday,Patrick Wells told KTBB that St. Paul serves 31 East Texas Counties with 5 areas of focus. “A pediatric medical clinic, a pediatric dental clinic, a food pantry and clothes closet, mental health and wellness, and some additional community partnerships and organizations that we work with in order to provide these services.” You can get more info on St Paul’s Children’s Foundation by clicking the link. https://www.stpaulchildren.org/.

The Foundation, with the help of board members, organization volunteers, and community donors provided more than 173 tons of food to East Texans, representing 2,930 households. 806 were new clients in 2019. Donations from the community allowed St. Paul to distribute over 103,100 items through the clothes closet. The organization provided quality care for more than 9,600 patients in the medical clinic and more than 4,700 patients in the dental clinic. Of these, 903 were new medical patients and 529 were new dental patients. St. Paul provided more than 600 children with new school uniforms, socks, shoes, and underwear for the beginning of the school year.