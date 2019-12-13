ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Niecy Nash has decided to make her separation from her husband Jay Tucker official.

According to Us Weekly, Claws star Nash filed for divorce on Thursday in Los Angeles, less than two months after announcing she and Tucker had called it quits after eight years.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” Nash had wrote on Instagram. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense.”

This is Nash’s second marriage. She was previously wed to first husband Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. They share three children together: daughters Dia and Donielle, and son Dominic.