Brazilians Arrive in Waves at the US-Mexico border

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2019 at 4:56 pm
EL PASO — A patchwork of Trump administration policies has virtually ended asylum for migrants from Central America but left what immigration officials call “loopholes” open to migrants from non-Spanish speaking countries. In New Mexico and West Texas, that’s led to an unexpected trend: Brazilians now make up about a quarter of the migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents. This week, a top immigration official vowed to stop “catch and release” of Brazilian migrants after more than 18,000 were apprehended on the Southwest Border in the past year.

