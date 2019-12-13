GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — In a win for Texas horseback riders, the Galveston City Council won’t implement a requirement for people to pick up horse manure left behind on public beaches. The council decided Thursday not to change its policy on pet waste at the beach after horse enthusiasts argued that the animals’ droppings are harmless. One veterinarian even brought a bag of manure to the council meeting and put her hand inside of it as she made her case against the proposal. Lea Fistein says: “It’s really the only feces I would touch with my hands.”