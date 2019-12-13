HOUSTON (AP) — Brad Jordan, better known as Scarface from the Houston rap group The Geto Boyz, is in a runoff for a Houston City Council seat Saturday. Jordan says he knows celebrity got him this far in the race, but the 49-year-old rapper is hoping he can persuade those who have already backed him to turn out to vote again on Saturday because he’s a serious candidate. Jordan faces 66-year-old Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who sits on the Houston Community College Board of Trustees and the executive committee of the local NAACP.