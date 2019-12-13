FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge newly assigned to decide if a Texas hospital can remove a 10-month-old girl from life support against her mother’s wishes said Thursday she was allowing for more time for a facility to be found that would take Tinslee Lewis. Judge Sandee Bryan Marion said at the hearing in Fort Worth that she would decide by at least Jan. 2 if Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove life support. Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.