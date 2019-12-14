SAN MARCOS (AP) – Beto O’Rourke isn’t running for Senate again, and Democrats who have unusually high hopes for Texas in 2020 are facing an unsettled landscape. There’s no clear frontrunner among a dozen Democrats challenging Republican incumbent John Cornyn. None have raised big money and most candidates remain widely unknown. O’Rourke narrowly lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year and his presidential bid flamed out in November. Democrats urged the former El Paso congressman to run again for Senate, but the deadline to get on the 2020 ballot in Texas came and went this week.