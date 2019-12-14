AUSTIN — Tyler and Longview continue to show positive numbers in monthly sales tax allocations from the state. For December, Tyler totaled $3,806,257.47, compared to $3,651,504.92 a year ago. For the year to date, the figure is $45,841,556.15; it was $43,655,209.86 at this time in 2018. Longview’s December figure is $2,795,078.21; a year ago it was $2,648,236.15. For the year to date, Longview has collected $34,436,922.42. Its total for the same period in 2018 was $32,891,679.13. Statewide figures are also up from a year ago in both categories.