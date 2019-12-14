KILGORE — Workforce Solutions East Texas (WSET) has been recognized for outstanding performance with a Texas Rising Star Child Care Award and a coinciding $75,000 performance incentive grant. The honor was handed out at the Texas Workforce Commission’s Annual Texas Workforce Conference in Grapevine. It all means WSET has been designated as one of the top three performing agencies in the State. The East Texas board has been a recipient of the award for each of the three years it has been available. According to a news release, the award honors local boards that have improved the quality of child care through the development of exemplary child care programs. The program honored this year was “Recipes for Early Childhood Quality Education.”