TYLER — The Tyler City Council has approved a $477,000 contract to provide asphalt crack sealing for the streets identified for seal coating and resurfacing in 2020. Asphalt repairs are prioritized according to the pavement condition index scores and staff evaluations of the city’s streets, according to a news release. The crack seal project is scheduled to begin in January and continue through August 2020. Crack seal work is done prior to overlaying or resurfacing a street.