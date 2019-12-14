Today is Saturday December 14, 2019
Remains of 3 People Found During Renovations at the Alamo

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2019 at 4:15 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The remains of three people have been recovered from a burial room and the church at The Alamo in San Antonio. The Texas General Land Office said Friday that the remains are believed to be an infant, a teenager or young adult, and an adult. The office says they were found in a burial room and nave of the church during an archaeological exploration ahead of planned renovations. The Alamo is the site of one of the most famous battles in American history in which nearly 200 Alamo defenders were killed in March 1836 in a battle with Mexican forces during the fight for Texas independence from Mexico.

