TYLER — The grit of the West as captured through the lens of renowned photographer Laura Wilson is on display in the Tyler Museum of Art’s newest major exhibition, according to a news release. That Day: Photographs in the American West opened to the public Sunday and runs through March 15 in the Museum’s North Gallery. Taken over a span of more than three decades, the images in That Day explore the places and individuals that have shaped and define one of the nation’s most dynamic regions, according to the release. They include depictions from legendary cattle ranches to six-man football teams. You can go to https://tylermuseum.org for more information.