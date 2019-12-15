TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the week of December 16. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue work on SH 64 in Arp from just east of FM 2607 to the SH 64 Overpass. A second crew will perform mill and inlay operations on FM 1253 just outside of Garden Valley. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct repair work on FM 2087 at the railroad crossing on Monday, weather permitting. The work necessitates closing the roadway to traffic at the work location.

Here’s a complete look at work around the district:

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of December 16, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue pavement widening on FM 321 from SH 19 in Montalba going east for three miles. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project – Phase III – Anderson County

· Limits: From 0.85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

· Cost: $27.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Ongoing work includes seeding and grading areas throughout the project limits, sign and mailbox installation, striping, rumble strip installation, repair and installation of SW3P items. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue preparing the right of way and continue placing erosion control measures. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. It consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement

Limits: CR 355 @ Wells Creek – 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79

Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC

Cost: $607,852.40

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor is scheduled to form and pour mow strips for metal beam guard fence, work on slopes, and seed slopes. The roadway is closed at Wells Creek for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of replacing the bridges and approaches, metal beam guard fence, grading, base and surface.

FM 2054 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor is scheduled to grade slopes, install RCP and seed slopes. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.

US 287 Super 2 Project

Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $6.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

Current work includes SW3P items and temporary seeding. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repairs on FM 2064 east of SH 135, and on FM 3052 between FM 177 and the Smith County line. Rusk Maintenance crews will continue edge repairs on FM 768 between Loop 456 and US 84, and on FM 241 from US 69 to SH 21. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Sidewalks

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project will construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 69 Widening Project through Wells

· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

· Cost: $17.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing the final pavement surface. Southbound traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the center turn lane to facilitate paving of the new southbound lanes. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

US 79 Widening Project

Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway widening operations. Expect delays on the corridor. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mi east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway improvements. Daily lane closures are possible. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements

Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt County line

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.64 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage and safety improvements. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct repair work on FM 2087 at the railroad crossing on Monday, weather permitting. The work necessitates closing the roadway to traffic at the work location. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 3272 Restoration Project

Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $3.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

The contractor is working to build new sidewalks. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. No work is scheduled from Christmas week through New Year’s. The project consists of restoration of pavement including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2020

The contractor will be replacing driveway pipe and conducting seeding operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. No work will be performed from December 23 through January 1. Work includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to conduct routine maintenance including edging low shoulders and patching potholes on various roadways around the county. Lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue prepping R/W and working on erosion control items. The contractor is also scheduled to begin a long-term lane closure throughout the project closing the eastbound outside lane to begin work in it. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the closure. The project consists of consists of widening the existing shoulders, grading, pavement, drainage, striping and signs. Expect lane closures and delays.

SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds

Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance

Contractor: Encino Landscaping

Cost: $144,985.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Plant maintenance operations continue. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

The contractor is placing columns, caps and beams for Bridge 1. Drilled shaft operations for Bridge 2 are ongoing as is work on retaining walls 2a and 4a. Pre-cast caps are being installed on Bridge 1. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on FM 3053 between Overton and the Gregg County line. Edge repairs will also be conducted on FM 3055 between US 84 and the End of State Maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

FM 2658 Reconstruction Project

Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $1.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor will be working on punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. No work will be conducted from December 23 through January 1. The project includes scarifying and cement treating the existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.

FM 840 Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315

Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.

Cost: $7.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020

The contractor is working on ditch shaping, metal beam guard fence, mailboxes and signage. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. No work is scheduled for Christmas week. The week of December 30, normal project work resumes. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.

US 79N Reconstruction (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From US 259 to CR 344

Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $5.84 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The project is complete.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue work on SH 64 in Arp from just east of FM 2607 to the SH 64 Overpass. A second crew will perform mill and inlay operations on FM 1253 just outside of Garden Valley. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project

Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of a 4” pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.

Spur 248 Widening Project

· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

· Cost: $8.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler

· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

· Cost: $2 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor will continue roadway construction. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph for this project that’s replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $14.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor will continue retaining wall and frontage road construction. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.

FM 2661 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $2.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The contractor will be working on punch list items. Minimal impact to traffic is expected. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. Daily lane closures are possible. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69. The project is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor continues to conduct roadway construction and drainage work. Lane closures will be implemented as necessary. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $719,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The CR 1113/Lake Placid Road Bridge at Butler Creek is open to traffic with no work scheduled for the week. The contractor continues to conduct work on the project. No work is scheduled on CR 2171/Willingham Rd. at Blackhawk Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.

Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $470,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.

FM 346/US 271 Safety Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor will be working on punch list items. Minimal impact to traffic is expected. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect on US 271. The project consists of safety upgrades.

FM 2015 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2020

Paving operations are temporarily on hold pending favorable weather conditions for seal coat operations on the I-20 westbound ramps. No lane closures are anticipated for the week. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue base and edge repairs on FM 2339. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 64 Widening Project

· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858

· Contractor: Big Creek Construction

· Cost: $9.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor is scheduled to perform hot mix asphalt operations for the surface on the main travel lanes. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2020

Crews will be addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

· Cost: $3.9 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: January 2020

Crews will be addressing punch list items. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot car. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek

· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.

Cost: $904,800.00

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The CR 2142 bridge and paving are in place with crews working on final grading, vegetation, and slope protection. The roadway is closed until the project is completed. The project is replacing three county road bridges in Van Zandt County including those on CR 1903 and CR 3415 which are substantially complete and open to traffic.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue pavement leveling on SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2020

The contractor is preparing to perform seal coat and surface pavement operations. Detours are in place with the roadway closed at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.

Loop 564 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.

Cost: $5.77 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Crews will be conducting cleanup operations and placing pavement markings. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

· Cost: $1.2 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Utility crews continue relocation efforts. Structure widening and installation of safety features on FM 1805 will be conducted simultaneously. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

· Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday – thru all three counties.

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, Friday – thru all three counties

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday thru all three counties

· Guardrail Repair: In all three counties

· Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations continue in all three counties

· Ditch Cleaning and Reshaping: In Van Zandt County