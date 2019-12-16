RUSK COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is issuing an advisory in the wake of a fatal accident in Rusk County. Authorities say the two-vehicle crash Saturday evening on SL-571, 2.5 miles south of Henderson, was caused by a driver who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel. The preliminary report indicates that Marshall Lee Tucker, 50, of Longview was traveling north when he fell asleep, traveled across the roadway, and struck a vehicle driven by Antonio Garcia, 62, of Henderson. Garcia was killed in the wreck. Tucker and a passenger in his vehicle were both taken to UT-Health–Tyler in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation. The DPS reminds motorists to get plenty of rest, avoid distracted driving, and buckle up everyone in your vehicle.