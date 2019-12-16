Today is Monday December 16, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

FBI: 19-Year-Old Arrested, Charged in Houston Mercury Spill

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2019 at 2:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – The FBI says a 19-year-old man has been arrested after trace amounts of mercury spilled at three locations in Houston, leading dozens of people to be decontaminated. The agency’s Houston office said on Twitter that Christopher Lee Melder has been charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of hazardous material. Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said at a news conference Sunday that the situation was under control and crews were cleaning up the spills. Pena said one woman was taken to a hospital because she was pregnant. Between 30 and 60 people were asked to take decontamination showers.

FBI: 19-Year-Old Arrested, Charged in Houston Mercury Spill

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2019 at 2:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – The FBI says a 19-year-old man has been arrested after trace amounts of mercury spilled at three locations in Houston, leading dozens of people to be decontaminated. The agency’s Houston office said on Twitter that Christopher Lee Melder has been charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of hazardous material. Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said at a news conference Sunday that the situation was under control and crews were cleaning up the spills. Pena said one woman was taken to a hospital because she was pregnant. Between 30 and 60 people were asked to take decontamination showers.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement