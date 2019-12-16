HOUSTON (AP) – The FBI says a 19-year-old man has been arrested after trace amounts of mercury spilled at three locations in Houston, leading dozens of people to be decontaminated. The agency’s Houston office said on Twitter that Christopher Lee Melder has been charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of hazardous material. Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said at a news conference Sunday that the situation was under control and crews were cleaning up the spills. Pena said one woman was taken to a hospital because she was pregnant. Between 30 and 60 people were asked to take decontamination showers.