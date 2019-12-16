SMITH COUNTY — Officials in Smith County are searching for a shooter. Deputies responded to a deadly conduct call on FM 2089 Sunday afternoon and found one man with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities believe the victim was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road. The suspect fled in a vehicle described as a blue, mid to compact sized four door sedan last seen headed north on FM 2089. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition. The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of family.