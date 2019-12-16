KILGORE –Workforce Solutions East Texas has received a Texas Rising Star Child Care Award. On Monday Lindsey Vanderbilt told KTBB that the WSET was recognized as one of the top 3 centers in the state. “Our goal is to provide a first class workforce for all of the local businesses and the future businesses that come to East Texas and what they are looking for and what they need.” Along with the acknowledgment comes a $75 thousand incentive grant.

This year, WSET staff created “Recipes for Early Childhood Quality Education,” a 14-section book with 116 pages of objectives, “ingredients,” and directions for 99 quality education learning experiences. Activities in the book guided educators through quality experiences by providing future activities. A total of 1,100 books were distributed within East Texas: to each TRS educator and every regional child care provider. The award originated in 2017 and WSET has won it in all 3 years of it’s existence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jl2WD0De2Ac&feature=youtu.be