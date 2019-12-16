TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful will provide 2 locations for Christmas tree and wreath recycling in Tyler beginning the day after Christmas. Residents can bring non-decorated, non-flocked, natural Christmas trees and wreaths starting on Dec. 26 through Jan. 19. There will be allocated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Golden Road Park is located on McDonald Rd. and Fun Forest Park is on N Forest Ave. All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas trees and wreaths before drop off.

The trees at the parks are available for area fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, the fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas. Natural and fake Christmas trees can also be set on the curb for pick up and disposal at the landfill. Only non-flocked, natural trees deposited at Fun Forest Park and Golden Road Park will be recycled. Other holiday items that can be recycled are cardboard boxes and packaging, electronics, glass bottles, wrapping paper (non-foil) and gift bags, paper products and string lights. You may drop these items at the Downtown Recycle Center, on N. Bois D’Arc Ave.