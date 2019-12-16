KILGORE — Two men are being sought for a home invasion that took place on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the 2 male suspects are identified as Jaylen Marcel Reese, 18, and Ajailion Shequan McFarland, 17. Kilgore Police say they are believed to be “armed and dangerous.” The Kilgore police say if you come in contact with the men, do not approach them, but instead contact authorities.

If you have information, contact Detectives Andre Phillips or Joshua Sims at 903 218 6907 or by email at Andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.

