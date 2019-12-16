AUSTIN (AP) – A new report by a federal environmental watchdog raises questions about public health assurances made after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast in 2017. The Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general says in a report released Monday that limited data was used to make air quality assessments after the Category 4 storm unleashed an environmental assault to America’s largest corridor of petrochemical plants. The report supports findings by The Associated Press and Houston Chronicle last year that revealed a far more widespread toxic impact than authorities had publicly reported.