Today is Monday December 16, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weekend Fire to Keep Compost Site Closed this Week

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2019 at 4:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview announced Monday that a fire that broke out at the city’s compost site in West Longview on Sunday is under control, but the site will be closed this week. The fire is expected to continue to burn and or smoke over a long period of time. Longview officials said the fire was limited to compost piles in the back area of the site. There was never any immediate danger to neighboring property or residents in the area. Yard waste service from the Sanitation division will not be affected.

Weekend Fire to Keep Compost Site Closed this Week

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2019 at 4:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview announced Monday that a fire that broke out at the city’s compost site in West Longview on Sunday is under control, but the site will be closed this week. The fire is expected to continue to burn and or smoke over a long period of time. Longview officials said the fire was limited to compost piles in the back area of the site. There was never any immediate danger to neighboring property or residents in the area. Yard waste service from the Sanitation division will not be affected.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement