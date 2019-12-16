LONGVIEW — The city of Longview announced Monday that a fire that broke out at the city’s compost site in West Longview on Sunday is under control, but the site will be closed this week. The fire is expected to continue to burn and or smoke over a long period of time. Longview officials said the fire was limited to compost piles in the back area of the site. There was never any immediate danger to neighboring property or residents in the area. Yard waste service from the Sanitation division will not be affected.