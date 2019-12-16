ABC/Maarten de Boer(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday, January 6, Peter “Pilot Pete” Webber’s journey for love continues, with a three-hour launch of The Bachelor.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, Pete will choose from 30 women — including a cattle rancher, a nanny, a nurse, a house flipper and a former beauty queen — all looking for that elusive final rose.

Here are the hopefuls, revealed Monday. You can also watch The Bachelor host Chris Harrison reveal them, and reveal a little bit about them, on YouTube now.

Alayah, 24, Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, TX

Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL

Avonlea, 27, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, TX

Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX

Eunice, 23, a flight attendant from Chicago, IL

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Jade, 26, a flight attendant from Mesa, AZ

Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX

Jenna, 22, a nursing student from New Lenox, IL

Katrina, 28, a pro sports dancer from Chicago, IL

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Kylie, 26, an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, CA

Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Maurissa, 23, a patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA

Megan, 26, a flight attendant from San Francisco, CA

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA

Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

