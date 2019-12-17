AUSTIN (AP) – Air Force veteran MJ Hegar of Texas is the choice of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm to take on Republican incumbent John Cornyn in 2020. The endorsement by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee comes a week after the primary field in Texas was set at a dozen Senate challengers. Hegar received national attention in 2018 behind viral campaign ads that helped her nearly flip a Republican-held congressional seat near Austin. Democrats’ hopes in Texas are unusually high after Beto O’Rourke came within three points of ousting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year.