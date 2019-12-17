HONOLULU (AP) – The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who shot three civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself is offering condolences to the victim’s families. Gabriel Antonio Romero’s family in San Antonio, Texas, says in a statement they laid him to rest Monday. Authorities say Romero’s job was to stand watch and provide security for the submarine USS Columbia. A motive for the shooting has not been determined but authorities believe the gunman did not know any of the victims. Two were killed and a third was wounded.