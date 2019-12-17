ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Thursday, with a Star Wars-themed edition of his ABC late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Noting that the films were made for kids, Kimmel opened with a pre-taped segment featuring Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams and the actors answering kids’ Star Wars questions.

For example, one boy asked Abrams how the Force worked and what made it so powerful.

“I don’t know,” was his response.

When a little girl asked if Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey, could really do a back flip, or if she was “just a liar,” Ridley hesitantly answered, “I’m a liar.”

Asked why Billy Dee Williams’ character Lando Calrissian pronounces Chewbacca differently than the other characters, Williams coyly answered, “I was just mispronouncing [it].”

The 82-year-old actor also admitted not knowing how to pronounce “Han Solo.”

As to whether BB-8 was a boy or a girl, Oscar Isaac declared, “definitely a boy.”

“I’ve seen it,” he explained, adding, “Little compartments open up and then a surprise is there.”

Later, Abrams and the cast, including Ridley, Williams, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell discussed stealing from the set and gifts they received from Abrams.

Ridley was given a lightsaber, which she jokingly insisted wasn’t in her home out of fear that someone might “track me down and break into my house.”

Finally, Kimmel divided the cast into families so they could play Family Feud, with questions like, “What’s the worst body part to have chopped off by a light saber” and “Which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate.”

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker opens nationwide on Friday.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

