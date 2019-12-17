Today is Tuesday December 17, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Armed Suspect Sought following Monday Night Shooting

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2019 at 7:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in a residential area. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at a home on Grand Avenue around 8:45. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. Evidence led authorities to West Carter Boulevard where casings, bullet holes, and traces of blood were found. Detectives believe that was the scene where the shooting took place. The suspect is still on the loose as police are asking for any information regarding the incident.

Armed Suspect Sought following Monday Night Shooting

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2019 at 7:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in a residential area. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at a home on Grand Avenue around 8:45. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. Evidence led authorities to West Carter Boulevard where casings, bullet holes, and traces of blood were found. Detectives believe that was the scene where the shooting took place. The suspect is still on the loose as police are asking for any information regarding the incident.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement