TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in a residential area. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at a home on Grand Avenue around 8:45. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. Evidence led authorities to West Carter Boulevard where casings, bullet holes, and traces of blood were found. Detectives believe that was the scene where the shooting took place. The suspect is still on the loose as police are asking for any information regarding the incident.