TYLER — The Tyler Transit Department in partnership with NDMJ Transportation will host an input meeting for the community on Friday in an effort to deal with the challenges of a decrease in funding from TxDOT. The meeting is set for 1 p.m. at the Tyler Transit Conference Room on East Oakwood St. The meeting is designed to get public feedback on the UT Health shuttle system. This route provides transportation to and from UT Health on Highway 271. The feedback is important in determining the demand for the route. For more information or to submit a comment, contact Tyler Transit General Manager Robert Gil at (903) 533-8057.