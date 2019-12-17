LONGVIEW – LaDarius Breon Dockins Bell, of Tyler was found on the side of the road in Overton on Sunday. Police believe he was involved in a robbery in Longview just hours before his eventual death. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police were dispatched to East Fairmont street shortly before 2:00 p.m. The victim says 3 men stormed into his house after he opened the door. The homeowner fired shots at the three men with his handgun as they were leaving and said he might have struck their car.

It is unknown at this time if the gunshot wound to Bell’s head is from the homeowner or an incident after the robbery. Initial information suggested that Bell was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road. Two people in Dallas have been arrested for their connection with Bell.