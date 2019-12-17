Orion Pictures/Patti Perret(LOS ANGELES) — The time-traveling phone booth is back! Entertainment Weekly has published a first look at Keanu Reeves as Ted “Theodore” Logan, Esq. and Alex Winter as bestie Bill S. Preston Esq., on the set of their long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The pair appear concerned, peering out from the shelter of the series’ time-traveling phone booth, the phone cradled near Bill’s ear.

Another pic confirms that their old pal Death, played by William Sadler, is also along for the threequel.

As previously reported, Reeves, 54, and Winter, 53 are reprising their roles as Bill and Ted, who are now middle-aged dads who never quite fulfilled their destiny of writing a song that will save the universe.

This time, their daughters — Brigette Lundy-Paine’s Billie Logan and Samara Weaving’s Thea Preston — are along for the ride, with the fate of existence again in the balance.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will come to theaters on August 21, 2020.

