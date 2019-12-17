KAYSVILLE, Utah (AP) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been one of the largest sponsors of the Irving-based Boy Scouts of America for decades but is making its split official Jan. 1. The Utah-based faith will deal another blow to the struggling organization when it pulls out more than 400,000 young people and moves them into a new global program of its own. It will mark the first time since the World War II era that Boy Scout youth membership will fall below 2 million. The split may push the Boy Scouts closer to the brink of bankruptcy as it faces a new wave of sex abuse lawsuits.