KILGORE — The first of several mandatory grant funding workshops begin this week for local governments, universities, independent school districts and non-profit organizations. Also, state agencies can now apply for grant funds from the Governor’s Office, Criminal Justice Division, and Homeland Security Program. New Applicants and continuing applicants in 14 county region of the East Texas Council of Governments are invited to attend FREE grant application workshops, hosted by the ETCOG Public Safety Department.

Training for both the Criminal Justice Division and the Homeland Security Program will be held at the ETCOG office on Stone Road in Kilgore. Grant funding is available for the following programs:

Criminal Justice

General Victim Assistance Program (VOCA)

Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG)

Juvenile Justice Grant Program (JJDP or SF-421)

Violence Against Women Justice and Training Program (VAWA)

Homeland Security

State Homeland Security Program – Regular Projects (SHSP)

State Homeland Security Program – Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Activities (LETPA)

“The goal is to improve public safety and support victims of crime by filling gaps in the region via funding that promotes innovative solutions to regional problems,” said ETCOG’s Public Safety Director Stephanie Heffner. “We help applicants understand what needs to go into their grant applications and what they have to track once they receive funding from the state.”

To apply for funding, you must attend a MANDATORY grant application workshop. Workshops will be held at ETCOG on the following dates:

Criminal Justice

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:00 – 11:30 or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 9, 2019 at 9:00 – 11:30 or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, January 30, 2019 at 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Homeland Security

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12, 2013 at 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.