TYLER –Downtown Tyler continues to pick up momentum with the announcement of Plaza Tower that McDermott International will be relocating to 3 floors of the Plaza Tower next month. On Tuesday Garnett Brookshire told KTBB this is a direct reflection of the cynergy happening in the town centre. “This does reflect that huge movement that we are currently undergoing. This is one of the largest if not the largest office lease in our recollection since we’ve been doing this downtown. It is just that, a reflection of the progress made downtown. But we are also proud to have them (McDermott International) here at Plaza Tower.” With 100 new professionals ready to call The Plaza home, it will be roughly, 75% full.