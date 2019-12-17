Gennady Avramenko/© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — After claiming he intended to bring his sensibilities to Star Trek — “Pulp Fiction in space,” as he put it — Quentin Tarantino might leave the long-gestating project behind.

“I might be steering away from it, but we’ll see,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood writer-director told Deadline‘s Mike Fleming in a phone call. “I haven’t completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official.”

The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith wrote “a really cool script” for the J.J. Abrams-produced project, Tarantino said back in July.

At the time in a chat with the trade, Tarantino praised the Abrams-produced Trek reboot series — specifically Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, who played, respectively, a “fantastic” and “perfect” Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock.

However, Tarantino sniped at Simon Pegg, who played Scotty and co-wrote Star Trek Beyond. “He doesn’t know anything about what’s going on…[H]e’s like ‘Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.’ Yes, it is!” Tarantino laughs. “It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be.”

Quentin added, “Deadpool showed that you can rethink these things, do them in a different way. So really, even before J.J. knew what the idea was, his feeling was, if it wants to be an R rating, fine.”

A fourth Trek film — different from this project but reuniting Abrams’ crew — was recently given the green light with Legion creator Noah Hawley calling the shots.

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s love letter to ’70s Hollywood, has him on the Oscars short list, following five Golden Globe nominations.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.