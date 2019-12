LONGVIEW — In August of this year Longview ISD Trustees approved $8.2 million dollars in pay raises district wide. According to our news partner KETK, Monday night the board approved 2.4 million dollars in incentive pay. The money will be going out instaff members December checks, with some earning nearly $20,000. Those numbers reflect nearly 700 staff members across 9 schools, and are almost 8 times the amount paid out to staff members when the program began in the 2014-2015.