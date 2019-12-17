TYLER — Junior Achievement of Tyler announced on Tuesday their 2020 Business Hall of Fame Laureates for 2019, Dr. and Mrs. Mike Metke. The Junior Achievement of the Greater Tyler Area (JA-Tyler) Hall of Fame reception and banquet will be held April 30 at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. Dr. and Mrs. Mike Metke, began serving Tyler Junior College (TJC) in 2007 with a strategic plan to “take TJC to the people.”

Under Dr. Metke’s leadership, TJC’s physical footprint increased by more than 50% and brought record enrollment gains that led to TJC becoming the first Texas two-year college to gain approval to offer baccalaureate programs. Past laureates will be honored during a brief program. Each year JA-Tyler strives to recognize business leaders who embody the core values and attributes of JA as an organization.