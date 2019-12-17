RUSK — A former top employee for Cherokee County will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Carl Phillips plead guilty to sexually abusing a child during a period of a year and a half. Phillps was sentenced to 50 years in prison with no chance of parole for the child sexual assault. According to the indictment, the molestation took place between January 2018 and June 2019.

Court records indicated the child was younger than 14. The former director of the Cherokee County Supervision and Corrections Department had previously pleaded guilty to spending taxpayer dollars on personal purchases for tens of thousands of dollars. Phillips received 10 years probation for that charge.