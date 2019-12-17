Missing Jacksonville children found safe, mayor says

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2019 at 6:35 pm

iStock/ijoe84 (JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) -- Two children who had been missing since Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida have been found safe, the city's mayor said.



Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri'ya Williams, 5, disappeared Sunday morning after they had been playing outside their residence in the Paradise Village mobile home community, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



The two were found safe Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted.



"This is a Christmas miracle," Curry wrote.



T.K. Waters, the sheriff's office chief of investigations, said earlier in the day authorities were searching for a vehicle that had been playing loud children's music in the neighborhood where the children went missing.



He said he didn't know of a connection between their disappearance and the vehicle, but asked the community to keep an eye out for it.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Braxton and Bri'ya, describing them as "endangered."



Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back